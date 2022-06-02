David and Victoria Beckham stun fans as they go head-to-head in planking game The couple have some serious stamina!

David and Victoria Beckham might be in love – but they still like a bit of healthy competition!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, David shared a video showing the couple going head-to-head in a new game which involved them planking while chasing lights.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham have a competitive streak!

David, 47, and Victoria, 48, appear to be in the gym of their family home. They can be seen on opposite sides with a row of blinking lights in front of them. They then hold their positions while hitting the lights – and we are seriously impressed!

"Let the games begin," David captioned the post, tagging his wife and daughter Harper and naming personal trainer Bobby Rich as the referee.

The couple share four children together

Harper, ten, can be heard cheering on both her parents as they compete against each other before rushing over to find out the scores.

While the couple clearly enjoy a bit of healthy competition, it's clear they are still head over heels.

Just recently, mother-of-four Victoria reshared a pre-workout snap of David in a pair of shorts and a vest. Replying to the post, she penned: "Lucky me!!!!"

Victoria recently reacted to David's cheeky post

And just last month, the fashion mogul filmed her husband as he welcomed her home with a cheeky smile and a large refreshing beverage on their doorstep.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Victoria said: "Now this is very impressive, this is a welcome home! I love you."

The couple are due to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary in July she and opened up to Grazia magazine about the impressive milestone.

David and Victoria will celebrtae their 23rd wedding anniversary in July

"And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," Victoria jested.

She revealed their successful marriage comes down to the fact "that we have so much respect for each other". She added: "David is an incredible dad and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

The Beckhams got married in 1999, after meeting just two years before in 1997.

