Shakira confirms split from boyfriend Gerard Pique The couple were together for 11 years

Shakira has confirmed she has ended her relationship with boyfriend, Gerard Pique.

In a statement, she said: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The Colombian singer, 45, split from her football star boyfriend who she shares two children with.

WATCH: Shakira dances with her family

She gave no further details of their break up but they have parted after 11 years together.

The confirmation of their split comes as Shakira confirmed further bad news as she addressed photos of her in an ambulance.

Taking to Twitter she clarified the situation with a heartbreaking message which read: "Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently.

Shakira and Gerard have split up

"I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th) when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."

Fans shared their relief that she was ok but also send messages of support to her and wished her father a swift recovery too.

