Shakira dazzles at Cannes Film Festival as she makes stressful confession

Shakira is making her presence known at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, and though her first look for the star-studded event is as glamorous as ever, the singer revealed she almost didn't make the prestigious first-time invite.

She was invited to attend the screening that everyone in Cannes has been talking about – the movie everyone is dying to see – Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, titled simply Elvis, starring Austin Butler as the legendary singer.

For the event, Shakira looked straight out of old Hollywood, wearing a black, form-fitting gown by Mônot with a high slit and a plunging sweetheart neckline, which she perfectly accessorized with a blindingly shiny diamond necklace.

She drove the old glamor theme even further by adding on see-through elbow-length gloves to her look, and styling her red hair in soft waves.

Fans raved about her appearance, writing: "Divine!" and: "Wow super beautiful," as well as: "This woman can't be real."

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker revealed to fans that she loved the highly-anticipated film, writing in an Instagram caption: "What an extraordinary movie of one of my favorite artists of all time."

Shakira looked impossibly chic

However, she almost missed her chance to attend the red carpet, let alone watch the screening.

She shared a nerve-wrecking video filming from the backseat of a car, sitting next to who appears to be one of her assistants, as she told the camera, disappointed: "I don't think we're going to make it. I don't think we're going to make it to the red carpet."

The star shared an exciting recap of her first time at the festival

The woman next to her confirmed Shakira's fears, revealing that the movie was slated to start in twelve minutes, and they were still stuck in the car.

The mother-of-two then turned back to the camera and revealed this was "typical" behavior from her part, which maybe is exactly what helped her pull off a late but technically on time appearance, and being able to enjoy the show.

