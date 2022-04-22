Shakira stuns in latex outfit for long-awaited announcement

Shakira gave fans that 'Friday feeling' when she announced her long-awaited new single has finally dropped.

The singer looked gorgeous as she posted a clip of the music video for Te Felicito – her first release since 2021. In the clip, Shakira shakes her hips and dances up a storm while wearing a variety of pastel-hued outfits, including a daring latex top featuring cut-outs across her chest, waist, and arms.

WATCH: Shakira shakes her hips in new music video for Te Felicto

Another sensual look sees the singer rock a sheer pink, fur-trimmed robe and a futuristic-inspired co-ord consisting of a cropped jacket and cargo-style sheer pants.

Fans were thrilled with Shakira's latest musical offering, with one responding to the video: "You KILLED it!" A second said: "Is there anything you can't do?"

A third added: "The dance is so good," and a fourth wrote: "Shakira's body is forever slaying! Her new video is [fire]."

Shakira looked gorgeous in her baby blue latex top

The funk-infused reggaeton track was released on Friday alongside the full music video which shows Shakira creating her ideal man, turning out to be none other than Rauw Alejandro, her collaborator on the track.

Rauw (and his robot alter ego) join Shakira in electrifying choreography that makes anyone watching want to move to the irresistible track.

Shakira posed in a fur-trimmed robe alongside one of the video's 'stars'

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker took to social media last week to reveal that she was dropping a new single with the Latin performer. "Excited to announce that my new single #TeFelicito - with @rauwalejandro - is out April 22," she captioned her post.

Shakira posed for the single artwork as a welder, wearing a pink welding mask on her head and a lacy corset underneath metallic overalls.

Shakira's new single is out now

Fans were clearly excited to see the singer return with new music, her first release since Don't Wait Up all the way back in July.

Many expressed their enthusiasm with flame emojis as one said: "Omg omg omgggg the queen is back," and another also wrote: "Can't wait!!!!!!!"

