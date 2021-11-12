Shakira's charitable journey began when she was just 18 years old, pledging to help the most vulnerable: children.

She established the Pies Descalzos Foundation (which is translated to 'bare feet' in English) in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia in 1997. The foundation aims to improve the education, nutrition and health of children and their families and currently has five schools operating in Colombia.

"Today's babies will drive tomorrow's business. Their capacity to contribute will shape tomorrow's societies, will solve tomorrow's problems" - Shakira

Support for the foundation comes directly from Shakira, who has previously auctioned some of her tour clothes and guitars, as well as from national and international companies. In 2011, the foundation teamed up with FC Barcelona Foundation with the mission to educate children through sport.

As well as her own foundation, the Hips Don't Lie singer has demonstrated her passion for helping children through her work with UNICEF.

The Grammy Award-winning artist became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2003, the youngest-ever at the time, saying: "Today's babies will drive tomorrow's business. Their capacity to contribute will shape tomorrow's societies, will solve tomorrow's problems."

In 2017, Shakira was honoured at the World Economic Forum, receiving the Crystal Award for her humanitarian work.

More recently, the Colombian songstress joined Prince William's Earthshot Prize Council as a member. The Earthshot Prize was designed to inspire creative solutions to repairing the planet's damage over these critical next ten years and to bring about real change. As someone who cares deeply about the planet, in particular our oceans, it was only natural that Shakira joined forces with the future King.

