Shakira flexes her moves in new family video - but fans can't stop talking about one thing So cute!

Shakira is one of the pop world's most notable dancers and has built a career on her insane moves, and her latest social media post is proof that she's always down to pick up more.

The singer shared a clip of herself presumably on a yacht dancing along to choreography she learned from her younger cousins, who danced with her.

In the clip, she wore a Rolling Stones graphic tee which she paired with a tiny white mini skirt with a fringe lining that accentuated her long and toned legs.

WATCH: Shakira dances with family in tiny mini skirt

As the group turned around to face away from the camera, her son Sasha, who sat behind the three with his brother Milan, appeared in front of the camera to pull a face revealing he wasn't as impressed with his mom's moves.

Shakira then started laughing as Milan behind her also making faces for the camera to grab some attention, and the whole clip was adorable.

"This is a choreo that my little cousins taught me, though I'm not sure I learned it very well," she captioned the post.

Shakira's son Sasha was not impressed by her moves

Several were immediately taken and left in hysterics by Sasha's appearance, as one fan commented: "I love Sasha's cameo," and another also wrote: "Lol the kid makes the shot," with a few laughing emojis as well.

Many fans flocked to the comments to drop heart and flame emojis, with one writing: "I thought shakira was the teen cousin lol," and another saying: "What? You're the queen of choreo! Show those girls what you're working with lol," and a third adding: "Shakira never gets old."

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker spent the new year's with her family, which she revealed with a couple of selfies she shared of herself with partner Gerard Piqué.

The singer entered the new year with her family

In the cute shots, they sat in front of what looked like their Christmas tree as they each pouted for the camera, eventually leaning in for a kiss.

"Let's whistle our way to 2022," Shakira captioned the photos.

