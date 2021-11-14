Shakira shares risqué throwback as she celebrates major career milestone

Shakira is riding on a huge high with her career as she shared some extremely joyous news with her fans on social media.

MORE: Shakira turns up the heat in cut-out mini dress in gorgeous new photo

The Colombian superstar shared a picture of herself where she bared it all, with only her golden locks to cover her and a tattoo that read "Laundry Service."

The picture represented the cover art for her album of the same name, her first English language record, as she marked its milestone 20th anniversary.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shakira and her sons bring the moves

"Happy 20th birthday Laundry Service. Thank you for everything. X #LaundryService20," she simply captioned the post in a heartfelt manner.

The record was responsible for propelling the singer to the mainstream and turned her into a worldwide sensation, bolstered by hit songs like Whenever, Wherever, Underneath Your Clothes, and Objection (Tango).

MORE: Shakira sends pulses racing in backless sparkly dress with daring thigh split

Fans reacted with major excitement for the moment as many congratulated her in the comments. One wrote: "Grew up with that, best childhood memories."

Shakira celebrated her first English record's anniversary with the album art

Another commented: "This album made me fall in love with you," with a third saying: "Wow 20th so good," and one adding: "Yaaaaaaas! You have to drop something like this again pleeeease."

The Rabiosa singer has been celebrating her album's milestone anniversary over the weekend, even including a clip featuring an interview segment she did while looking back on the record.

MORE: Shakira displays never-ending legs in mini skirt to celebrate incredible news

MORE: Shakira steals the show in a surprising look in rare family photo - and one thing has everyone talking

Shakira shared a video of herself talking about the record and what it meant for her at the time, also dissecting many of the most popular songs from it.

She wore a pink blazer and black bra as she gushed about her memories of performing Whenever, Wherever at the Super Bowl and why Laundry Service was so significant for her career.

The singer looked back on her album in an interview segment she shared

"'Laundry Service was a testament to the fact that I was able to do anything'. Watch Shak's new '20 Years of Laundry Service' interview ahead of the album's birthday tomorrow. #LaundryService20," she captioned her post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.