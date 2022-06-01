Kevin Bacon urges everyone to 'check in on one another' in the aftermath of Texas shooting The Hollywood star reached out to his fans online

Kevin Bacon has shared a defiant message on social media following the tragic events that unfolded in Texas last month.

In the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, which saw 19 school children and two teachers lose their lives, the Hollywood actor has urged everyone to be kind and look out for each other.

The star posted a now-viral Twitter post from Erin Douglas about a Starbucks worker volunteering to work in Uvalde shortly after the shooting, to allow the local staff to take time off to grieve.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon shares devastating message following the Texas school shooting

Kevin shared the message alongside his own words: "I needed this right now. Let's check in on one another."

Shortly after the shooting, the Footloose actor took to Instagram to share an emotional video, telling viewers that he wanted to send a message "to our leaders in Washington this morning".

"How many kids have to die before you do something? We all want to live in the land of the free and home of the brave but what about the freedom to drop kids off at school knowing you will pick them up at the end? And being brave enough to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said.

Kevin Bacon shared a heartbreaking post urging everyone to check in on each other

"The same gun lobby that says 'strong laws won't do anything', but what if it could? What if it saves a kid's life? Isn't it worth a try at this point?"

The father-of-two went on to share that he had been left "devastated" and sent his "deepest condolences to the victims in Uvalde".

It's been an incredibly tough time for Kevin, who has faced several upsetting doses of news of late. Last month, the actor lost several work colleagues - past and present.

His City On The Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37.

The Hollywood actor with wife Kyra Sedgwick and their children Travis and Sosie

The news followed shortly after Kevin paid tribute to another former colleague, Fred Ward, who he starred alongside in the hit movie Tremors.

He wrote: "So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

"I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

Kyra Sedgwick was one of the first to respond to Kevin's message, simply replying with a red love heart emoji.

