Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's three children are picture-perfect on vacation They have two sons and a daughter

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey know how to make beautiful children, both inside and out.

The power couple don't often share snapshots of all three of their offspring, but when they do - wow!

The model and actor are proud parents to Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine, who they are raising away from the limelight in Texas and Camila recently posted a stunning photo with them.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey shares rare video of his children

While Matthew wasn't in the shot, the mom-of-three took her offspring - and her brother, Bruno - on an adventure.

The image showed the group posing in front of an impressive waterfall. She captioned the Instagram post: "I must have been a nature discoverer on a past life…my favorite thing to do! To be able to share with my brother @brunoluttiani is a blessing!! #adventure #nature #blessings AND THE KIDS."

The children are the perfect balance of their mom and dad and all sport wavy long hair and boast Camila's complexion.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are raising their children in Texas

Fans commented: "OMG the kids are so tall and beautiful God Bless Them," and, "Wow. That’s a great family photo," with a third adding: "Your kids are beautiful."

Both Camila and Matthew are hands on parents and the Golden Globe winner spoke about being a dad to Town and Country in 2020.

"I'm more consistently the yes guy," he confessed. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's children have grown up a lot (pictured in 2019)

Camila admits that her family is sometimes like a circus but it's not a bad thing.

"Home is the road. We're a traveling circus," she told Us Weekly. "The kids make their own beds, fold their own clothes. They get proud of being accomplished. It's not perfect, but they're into it!"

