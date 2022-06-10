Kaley Cuoco is a goddess in daring red suit The actress is a vision!

Kaley Cuoco had friends and fans obsessed once again on Thursday after she shared sensational snaps as she posed for a brand new photoshoot.

The star was captured for the cover of Remix magazine and donned a variety of looks for the occasion, including a stunning red two-piece suit.

The bright ensemble was matched with multicoloured shoes which complimented the purple lining on the breast of the red suit-jacket.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a selection of photos from the exciting day and captioning the post, she penned: "Thank you @remixmagazine for this moment! My dearest photographer @ninomunoz how I love you! Incredible team thank you. @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @jamiemakeup @hairbymarilee @stevenfernandez."



The star looks amazing

In the photos, the Big Bang Theory actress can be seen in a number of fabulous looks including a gorgeous double-denim ensemble by Calvin Klein as well as a stunning tweed Gucci jacket and matching waistcoat.

As for hair and makeup, Kaley wore her tresses in a chic "wet-look" design which was matched with heavy brown eye-makeup and a natural lipstick.

Friends and fans went wild for the stunning photos. One follower wrote: "I AM ATTRACTED."

Kaley appeared to fit right in with Tom's family

A second penned: "Such a babbbeee." A third replied: "Obsessed!!" A fourth wrote: "Beautiful."

A fifth added: "!!!!!!!!! These are amazing!!!" A sixth added: "Hello stunning!!!!"

Not only has Kaley been making professional waves but recently the star admitted she had hit a major personal milestone with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.



The pair are smitten

The flight attendant star has shown an endearing openness when speaking her heartbreaking divorce from Karl Cook, and she's treating her exciting new love with the same positive and candid outlook.

Kaley gave fans an adorable glimpse as she went to meet Tom's parents for the first time.

Tom is originally from New Jersey, and in the days leading up to the exciting introduction, his girlfriend teased that he was already turning her into a "Jersey girl."

She shared an impossibly cute picture which appeared to be taken from the actor's family home, revealing just how his brood received the star.

Judging by the photo, Kaley fit right in as she can be seen wearing a large t-shirt and a messy bun atop her head, whilst holding a chocolate cake decorated with M&M's, and written in pink frosting was: "Welcome to NJ Kaley!"

