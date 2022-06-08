Kaley Cuoco shares how Tom Pelphrey's family received their relationship

Kaley Cuoco is serious about her new relationship with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, and she sure isn't afraid to show it!

The star has shown an endearing openness when speaking about past relationships and her heartbreaking divorce from Karl Cook, and she's treating her exciting new love with the same positive and candid outlook.

Now, as she marks a major milestone, and even teases a big change with Tom, the actress is bringing fans along.

Kaley gave fans an adorable glimpse as she checked off a major step in any relationship: meeting the parents.

Tom is originally from New Jersey, and in the days leading up to the exciting introduction, his girlfriend teased that he was already turning her into a "Jersey girl."

Now she has even more reason and temptation to fully immerse herself into her boyfriend's home state, since it seems his family welcomed her with open arms.

Tom's parents seem to have loved Kaley

She shared an impossibly cute picture seemingly from the actor's family home, revealing just how his brood received his new girlfriend. The photo sees the actress wearing a large t-shirt and a messy bun atop her head, while she's holding a chocolate cake decorated with M&M's, and written in pink frosting was: "Welcome to NJ Kaley!"

What's more, the sweet moments didn't stop there. She went on to share a cheeky video of the two in a bathroom while she wore a bathrobe, sharing yet another intimate milestone moment.

The two revealed a glimpse of yet another intimate relationship milestone

As Kaley recorded herself in the mirror, tousling her hair, she said: "My hair looks amazing," to which Tom responded with: "Well, yeah, you have the best [expletive] hair I've ever seen, it's like a horse mane."

However, the even sweeter moment came when she turned around to kiss him on the cheek, and as he went to kiss her back, he snuck in: "I love you."

