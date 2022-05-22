Kaley Cuoco and new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey enjoy unusual date night

Kaley Cuoco and Ozark star Tom Pelphrey only recently confirmed their romance and while many new couples enjoy dinner or movie dates, this couple went for something a bit different.

Kaley shared some clips of herself at an outdoor shooting range, and she resembled an action star as she shot at targets, before she moved onto something perhaps a little more difficult. The next video saw the glamorous actress preparing to throw some axes, and she looked overjoyed as she hit the target with all three of her throws, before posing with a close friend.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco cheered on by new boyfriend during unusual date night

And while her new beau wasn't in the videos, Kaley revealed that the voice that was cheering her on belonged to him, as she jokingly wrote: "@tommypelphrey cheering, I love you."

She then shared a snap of the pair posing together in the shooting range, both wearing protective earwear, and pulling silly faces.

The Flight Attendant star then shared another photo of her new boyfriend, and he was smouldering as he stared intensely into the camera.

"Really @tommypelphrey get out of here with that face," she lovingly captured the photo.

The couple enjoyed a great day out together

Kaley and Tom have enjoyed more conventional dates as their budding romance continues to bloom, and earlier in the week enjoyed some time by the pool.

The Big Bang Theory star posted pictures of their water activities on her Instagram Stories, including one of the two sticking their tongues out.

They both were in their swimsuits, with Tom wearing a pair of trunks and a baseball cap while Kaley tied her hair up in a bun and wore a red one-piece.

The star also posted an adorable selfie of them embracing at the edge of the pool as she kissed his cheek, with their dogs hanging around to get in on the fun.

