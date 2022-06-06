Kaley Cuoco shares new romantic photographs with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey The Flight Attendant star is as happy as can be

Kaley Cuoco has been enjoying a period of bliss in her personal life lately, especially due to her blossoming relationship with fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.

The two have frequently been sharing glimpses of their time spent together, including many adorable snapshots and candid clips.

The actress most recently took to her Instagram Stories with a selfie of herself with the actor at his home in New Jersey.

She quipped that the amount of time she spent there with him was making her think of being there more herself, writing: "Someone's turning me into a Jersey girl."

While there's no indication of the fact that the actress will move from her jaw-dropping ranch home in California, especially given a majority of her work takes place there, it's certainly possible.

The two often spend time together in California, sharing snippets from their homes there while also interacting with friends and family around, such as Kaley's The Flight Attendant co-star and best friend Zosia Mamet, who also lives with her.

Kaley spent time with Tom in his home state of New Jersey

The star nearly broke the internet when she went public with their relationship earlier in May with a series of cozy snapshots.

Along with many shots of her comfy life at home, she included ones of moments with the Ozark star and also their dogs.

Tom returned the favor by posting a pair of polaroid snapshots of the couple looking as joyful as ever with a heartfelt quote he selected as a tribute to her.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he started, talking of the tough times he went through before finding love.

The two went public with their relationship in early May

"Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving," it concluded.



