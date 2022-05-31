Kaley Cuoco enjoys family day with sister Briana in the wake of The Flight Attendant news The actress is taking a break

Kaley Cuoco is still riding high on the success of season two of her hit show The Flight Attendant, which aired its season finale recently.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares bittersweet video from inside her fabulous home: 'I'm crying'

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The actress is taking some down time from work to spend her days with friends and family, including enjoying the Memorial Day weekend with them.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Flight Attendant season two trailer

She shared a snapshot of herself with her sister Briana Cuoco, a fellow actress, as they both posed for a selfie while sitting poolside in bikinis.

Kaley wore a lavender knit two-piece while her sister opted for a black one, and both donned hats and sunglasses, making it even harder to distinguish between the two.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco marks bittersweet end of season two of The Flight Attendant

But the long weekend gave them the opportunity to enjoy some rest and relaxation, with Kaley sharing more photographs from her gathering with her loved ones.

Kaley enjoyed a day by the pool with her sister Briana

While she's still reveling in her hit HBO Max series, she shared that she's not looking to dive back into it anytime soon and expressed uncertainty regarding a third season.

The show's star and executive producer revealed in an interview with People: "Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco recalls unbelievably supportive story about her beloved dad

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares exciting news from the bath

"There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

She didn't shoot down any prospect of another season, although it would take some time, continuing: "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

The second season of the HBO Max show recently came to an end

Kaley did say: "I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow. But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.