Kaley Cuoco shares bittersweet video from inside her fabulous home: 'I'm crying' The Flight Attendant stars have the cutest bond

Fans of Kaley Cuoco have come to know that when it comes to her The Flight Attendant co-star, Zosia Mamet, their real life friendship is just as real and close as their on-screen one.

Though fans don't need any proof of how great they get along, they still got it, with the two even getting matching tattoos together in honor of their hit HBO Max show

Amid the season two finale of the whimsical yet suspenseful series, their close bond made its ending all the more emotional.

Kaley shared an adorable video of the two, cozying up on her couch as they relieved their performances as Cassie and Annie, watching the very last episode of the season once it aired.

The clip of the show sees the two sharing a special moment – featuring their signature "handshake" of sorts – and as the actresses "boop" each other's noses, loud squeals emerge from the background, and the camera pans around to reveal the two next to each other snuggled in sweatshirts and blankets.

Not only did the post attest to their true friendship, it also gave an impressive glimpse of Kaley's stunning house, which features wood beams on the impossibly tall ceilings, a modern floating staircase, and lots of minimal decor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

The adorable moment between the two stars

As she turned the camera to herself and Zosia, she turned to her to ask: "Are you crying?"

"I am crying," she replied, and the Big Bang Theory star was quick to admit that she was too, going on to recreate their signature "boop" that had just played on the television.

Their epic matching tattoos

She captioned the sweet video with: "When you're best friends IRL, and crying watching yourself play best friends on TV."

Fans were quick to praise their on and off screen relationship, writing: "Love you two together in this!" and: "I miss this show so much already," as well as: "I love both of you!"

