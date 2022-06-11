Jamie Oliver leaves fans 'fascinated' with unbelievable video from £3million family home The TV chef is married to wife Jools

Jamie Oliver delighted fans on Saturday after he shared a fabulous video alongside his son River, five, from inside their £3million Essex mansion.

The TV chef took to his Instagram feed with a fabulous update about his very impressive beehives.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver gives beehive update with son river

Talking to the camera, Jamie says: "Morning guys! 'River say morning…'," and his son wastes no time before interjecting with a big "HELLO" from the other side of the kitchen.

The father-of-four continued: "I thought you might like a little video about how much work goes into making the humble honey.

Jamie's fans love the honey taps

"This honey I pulled about 17 hours ago and a lot goes into it, the bees have been busy, enjoy this little video."

In the clip, Jamie reveals he collected a whopping nine jars of delicious looking honey from his hives.

Followers were also very impressed with the plastic taps that featured in the video, which allowed Jamie to collect the honey without disturbing the bees.

Fans were quick to comment on the sensational summer update.

The Oliver's have a close family bond

One fan penned: "Thank you for sharing this, it's absolutely fascinating." A second replied: "Love this! No smoking, just pure unfiltered raw honey."

The star has even inspired his followers to start beekeeping, as one follower replied: "Really interesting and looks idyllic. Thinking about keeping bees down at our flower field."

A fourth penned: "Wow I love this, what I’d give for that on my toast this morning, enjoy for me."

A fifth said: "This is truly inspirational. Never knew such a hive existed." A sixth added: "Liquid Gold."

Jamie recently celebrated his 47th birthday and celebrated the milestone in a heartwarming snap cosied up with his wife, Jools, and daughter, Daisy.

The trio appeared in high spirits as they sat outside soaking up the warm sunshine. He captioned the post: "It's my birthday today and I'm 47 years old!!...how did that happen…it's a bit scary really, but I'm really very happy as I have most of my tribe around me and I'm bursting with contentment!!"

