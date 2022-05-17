Jamie Oliver pens emotional tribute to Joe Wicks following heartbreaking documentary The chef has known Joe for years

Jamie Oliver has penned an emotional tribute to Joe Wicks, admitting that his BBC documentary, Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood, which aired this week, had motivated him to speak out after it "got me".

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-five shared several pictures of them together, as well as a photo of Joe's documentary being shown on TV.

"I feel motivated to do a shout out to Joe wicks tonight as I just watched his documentary about mental health and his journey to the PE with Joe MBE we all know today," he began writing.

"I met him maybe 10 years ago before his rise to fame and I knew, I just knew he would resonate with a massive audience and make a difference. I never doubted him for a second. He was single-minded and relentlessly committed to helping people through the joys of simplifying movement and food and that was very clear to see.

Jamie's tribute was a hit with his fans

"The traditional broadcasters didn't quite get him until recently with a patronising smugness they thought they knew better! So he just continued building his audience on his terms, on his platform his way and tonight a documentary prime time on BBC1! Boom."

He continued: "Anyway my dad always said actions speak louder than words and that is why this boy has done what he has done Joe doesn't just chat he gets *expletive* done and tries new things and allows himself to be vulnerable. So well done tonight Joe another great moment which I'm sure will help many people to contemplate mental health in some positive way @thebodycoach p.s I love your brother, bless him, he got me."

Joe's documentary aired on the BBC this week

The beautiful tribute resonated with many of the chef's fans who rushed to comment on the post.

"Love this, but also love that you always see people for what and who they truly are. And use your voice. Not many people do that," wrote one, whilst another added: "This really was amazing. Emotional."

A third remarked: "So lovely to see two people in a similar business raising each other up rather than trying to know each other down. Love always conquers."