Jamie Oliver delights fans with 'epic' photo with children - and he's unrecognisable The dad-of-five impressed his followers on social media

Jamie Oliver is best known for his blond mop of hair and cheeky expression but neither were on display in a new photo he shared to social media on Wednesday.

The celebrity chef is clearly a huge Star Wars fan and chose to celebrate May the Fourth by sharing photos of himself dressed up as a stormtrooper – for a very exciting reason.

SEE: Jamie Oliver has fans in fits over hilarious video inside £6m home

The dad-of-five took to Instagram to share a series of images celebrating the iconic film franchise, including one of himself with actor Oscar Isaac and another of the late star of the original series, Carrie Fisher.

Most impressive of all, however, was a shot of Jamie in a stormtrooper costume, walking down the street as four of his children followed behind him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares hilarious bank holiday update with dog Conker

The star explained the reason behind the photo in a heartfelt caption, which read: "May the 4th be with you wonderful people… as no one will actually ever see me staring in my favourite film franchise...

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools makes heartbreaking admission about her daughters

SEE: Celebrity chefs' stunning homes: John Torode, Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver and more

I thought I’d show or prove it did actually happen with a secret behind the scenes picture (not taken by me) from behind the scenes with a lovely Oscar Isaac."

Jamie thrilled fans with his unexpected behind-the-scenes photo

Jamie continued: "I had the Best night ever directed by the lovely JJ Abrams and thankfully unlike some royal cameos I didn't get cut from the scene.

"Oh yeah, a storm trooper colour sergeant I was… probably one of the most epic filming experiences of my life, crew team were exceptional I've never seen anything like it and other than some serious inner thigh trooper chafing due to excess friction from me over delivering my role, it was a perfect night."

The celebrity chef shares five children with wife Jools

The film fan's followers were extremely pleased for him and rushed to the comment section to share their admiration, with one writing: "So good when you get to make your dreams a reality."

Other comments included: "Love it," and: "Sounds like a perfect time @jamieoliver hope you and the gang are well."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.