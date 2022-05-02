Jamie Oliver has fans in fits over hilarious video inside £6m home The TV chef welcomed Conker in 2021

Jamie Oliver had fans in hysterics over a brand new bank holiday update he shared on Sunday.

The TV chef took to his Instagram account with a hilarious video "cooking up a storm," in celebration of the long weekend, but fans couldn't help but be mesmerised by family pup Conker who truly stole the show.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares hilarious bank holiday update with dog Conker

Captioning the post, Jamie penned: "Cooking up a storm….but Conker is oblivious #sleepingdog #sundayvibes."

In the reel, Jamie was impressively chopping ingredients and filmed a delicious looking steak, sizzling in a hot pan.

Jamie shared the update with his 9 million followers

Meanwhile, border collie Conker was in a peaceful sleep in his cosy bed amongst all the preparation.

Jamie added the song All You're Dreaming Of by Liam Gallagher to the video and it sent fans into a spin.

One fan wrote: "Awww lovely Conker. Great tune for this!" Another added: "Some would say, he's Conked out haha."

Conker is settling in nicely

A third replied: "It’s not often you are ignored when you are cooking…!" A fourth penned: "You are mistaken: he is just patiently waiting."

Other followers simply left laughing face emojis on the funny clip.

While others chimed in to comment on Jamie's idyllic bank holiday Sunday and to share their love for the adorable pup. One follower replied: "A perfect Sunday!"

Another wrote: "Conker," with five red love hearts.

Jamie is besotted with the new addition

The Oliver family welcomed Conker back in November last year and announced the news to fans on Instagram.

Jamie shared a stunning black-and-white photo of the new pup cuddled up with son, Buddy, 11.

Captioning the post he penned: "Meet the newest Oliver family member Conker Oliver."

Fans were so excited to learn of the new addition. One commented: "Welcome to the collie club. Best in the world x."

A second wrote: "Welcome to the family Conker!" A third replied: "They are the best. I adore our BC…"

A third replied: "So incredibly sweet."

Jamie's wife Jools also shared the sweet snap. A friend of the mother-of-five asked in the comments of the adorable update: "Did it happen?"

The Little Bird creator said: "It did [laughing emoji], only took 20 years!!!" suggesting a furry friend has been on the cards since the pair tied the knot back in June 2000.

Conker looks like he is settling well into the Oliver household and we cannot wait for more updates!

