Jamie Oliver inundated with support following protest outside Downing Street The celebrity chef was protesting against a government U-turn

Jamie Oliver had a busy Friday as the presenter and chef led a protest outside of Downing Street, following the government's decision to U-turn on parts of its childhood obesity plan.

Initial plans would've seen the government ban 2-for-1 deals on unhealthy foods and advertisements that advertised junk food, however, these were recently ditched, prompting Jamie's action. On Thursday, the star revealed his plans for a protest, calling on people to bring an Eton mess with them, which he said symbolised the "privilege and mess that is our British government".

On Friday, he led the protest, which took place in the rain, and took to his own social media afterwards, where he was inundated with support from his fans.

Sharing a photo from the protest, he said: "A massive thank you to everyone that came to number 10 today it was crazy but we did what we needed to do, to officially hold the government to account on their child health U Turn….

"I was touched and inspired by how many of you came from far away to support us THANK YOU X X X X X we shall push on."

His followers praised the dad-of-five for the action he took, as one wrote: "Absolute legend! Well done," while a second added: "Love this so much! Gutted I couldn’t make it today! Well done & THANK YOU XXX."

Fans supported Jamie over the protest

A third posted: "Thank you Jamie for all your hard work for the children of Britain even if the government and Boris don't give a damn," and a fourth commented: "Congratulations Jamie. A big WELL DONE to everyone."

Many others shared applauding emojis, while some expressed their wish to have been at the protest themselves.

Earlier this week, Jamie penned an emotional tribute to friend Joe Wicks, admitting that his BBC documentary, Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood, which aired this week, had motivated him to speak out after it "got me".

"I feel motivated to do a shout out to Joe wicks tonight as I just watched his documentary about mental health and his journey to the PE with Joe MBE we all know today," he began writing.

The protest was held on opposition to the government's U-turn on its childhood obesity plan

"I met him maybe 10 years ago before his rise to fame and I knew, I just knew he would resonate with a massive audience and make a difference.

"I never doubted him for a second. He was single-minded and relentlessly committed to helping people through the joys of simplifying movement and food and that was very clear to see.

"The traditional broadcasters didn't quite get him until recently with a patronising smugness they thought they knew better! So he just continued building his audience on his terms, on his platform his way and tonight a documentary prime time on BBC1! Boom."

He continued: "Anyway my dad always said actions speak louder than words and that is why this boy has done what he has done Joe doesn't just chat he gets *expletive* done and tries new things and allows himself to be vulnerable. So well done tonight Joe another great moment which I'm sure will help many people to contemplate mental health in some positive way @thebodycoach p.s I love your brother, bless him, he got me."

