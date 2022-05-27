Jools Oliver leads birthday tributes to husband Jamie with sweet family photos

Jools Oliver paid tribute to her husband Jamie on his 47th birthday as she took to Instagram on Friday with a series of adorable pictures. In honour of her partner's big day, the mum-of-five shared a carousel of sweet family photos along with the caption: "Happy happy birthday to my best friend in the whole wide world. So happy to be sharing it with you. I love you so much xxx."

She quipped: "Looking forward to the dinner you are cooking me this evening", followed by a winky face emoji.

Fans raced to the comments section to wish the chef well, with one adding: "Happy birthday Jamie. You two are the epitome of couple goals."

Another added: "Happy birthday to your inspirational hubby, hope your dinner is good!"

The chef's celebrity pals moreover shared their joy, with presenter Davina McCall commenting: "Awwwww do love you two. Beans on toast is it?"

Jamie similarly took to the social media platform to celebrate his birthday. The British chef shared a picture of himself cosied up with his wife, Jools, and daughter, Daisy. The trio appeared in high spirits as they sat outside soaking up the warm sunshine.

He captioned the post: "It's my birthday today and I'm 47 years old!!...how did that happen…it's a bit scary really, but I'm really very happy as I have most of my tribe around me and I'm bursting with contentment!!"

The Essex-born chef finished his gushing post by saying: "The sun is out and I'm very grateful to have such a loving family, very kind friends, work, family, and of course, you, my supportive audience…all of you play a big part in enriching my ever-aging life."

Besides Daisy, 19, Jamie and Jools are also proud parents to Poppy, 20, Petal, 13, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

