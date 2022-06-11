Kristen Bell's throwback Girl Scout photo is the best thing you'll see all day The actress made sure to turn heads

Kristen Bell delivered an amazing flashback photo on Friday and transported her fans back to the day when she was an adorable Girl Scout.

The Frozen actress stunned her fans with the cutest snapshot of herself in her Brownies uniform and posted it on Instagram.

In the image, Kristen was unrecognizable with a bowl-cut hairdo, vintage uniform and the sweetest smile. She was clutching a doll and looked like butter wouldn't melt in her mouth.

WATCH: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's bathroom debate

She captioned it: #fbf to my @girlscouts Brownie days! Here’s a few of my fave things about @girlscouts 1. You learn how good it feels to help people.2. Cookies. 3. You leave the world better than you found it. 4. Cookies. 5. You build lifelong friendships. 6. COOKIES! *Girls K-12 can join Girl Scouts! http://GirlScouts.org/JOIN."

Her fans commented: "I could not love this more," and, "Omg!! I have the same photo of myself. Baby doll and all!! Lol," while others added laughing emojis and there were strings of hearts too.

Kristen has come a long way since her days as a girl scout and now has two children with her husband, Dax Shepard.

Kristen Bell made the most adorable girl scout

The pair said 'I do' in a very low-key celebration in 2013, four years after getting engaged.

They saved so much money on their venue, wedding dress, cake and music that they only spent a total of $147 (or £111).

The Ranch star, 47, told The Knot that they prioritized spending money on other things and already felt like a married couple, so they felt no need to splash the cash on a lavish ceremony. "We did not want a wedding," Dax said.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013

"We spent a hundred bucks at the courthouse. The last thing we wanted to do was take something and add stress—Who’s invited? What’s for dinner?—since we’d rather buy a family member a house."

Kristen added: "The total was $147 and I believe that included the gas in the car and the playlist.

He bought all of my favorite songs from high school on to play in the car on the way there and those $1.99 single tracks, the total for the day was $147."

