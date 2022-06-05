Kristen Bell soaks up the sun in a bikini for waterside sojourn with Dax Shepard The Frozen star looked sensational

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard gave fans a peek into the relaxing way they've been spending the weekend, abandoning the big city for the water.

Dax took to Instagram to share snapshots from his trip to the lake with his wife and their friends, happily sailing in a boat and soaking up the sun.

He appeared shirtless with striped swim shorts while Kristen displayed her toned figure in a white bikini with rope detailing on the straps.

Along with several snapshots of them enjoying their chill afternoon, he also included a small clip of him taking a leap into the river.

In his caption, he joked: "'The Real Wife and TV Wife of Austin' starts this fall on @bravotv. Esteemed and venerated Captain @styleswithange at the Helm. Head hunting provided by Rory. And aspiring boy-toy/Dingus Dan Gainz tryin' stunts."

The Good Place star simply quipped in her comment: "I love our family," with a fan also commenting: "Looks like a good Saturday to me!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard)

Kristen and Dax enjoyed a weekend by the water

Several others had notes on Dax's dive, with one saying: "How the hell did your sunglasses stay on, Dax? I need some of those," and another writing: "Those some nice sunglasses to be just jumping in with, no?"

While the two were able to relax and unwind, they've shown that when the occasion calls for it, they're just as easily able to dress up.

For a close friend's wedding recently, the two got completely dolled up, with Dax opting for a crisp suit as the officiant for the day.

Kristen, as a bridesmaid, wore a dress that featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs around the waist. The skirt finished mid-thigh, but tasseled tiers fell to the floor to give the appearance of a maxi dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

The two dressed up for a close friend's wedding

She shared an adorable photograph of herself with her husband, saying: "You make everything better."



