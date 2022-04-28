Kristen Bell says it's a 'dream come true' as she celebrates with Dax Shepard The couple have two children together

Kristen Bell had a lot to be thankful for when she shared an update with fans following a dreamy night out with her husband, Dax Shepard.

The star took to Instagram with a snapshot of herself wearing a stunning white gown and seated at a piano at the New York Pops 39th anniversary gala.

Kristen attended the event with Dax on 25 April and she revealed it was a very special night indeed.

Her caption read: "An actual dream come true. Thank you, #bobbylopez and #kristenandersonlopez for inviting me to celebrate @thenewyorkpops at @carnegiehall."

Fans rushed to comment and wrote: "You look so stunning! Congratulations on a beautiful celebration," and, "this look is everything".

Kristen performed at the star-studded event and got to meet her Frozen Broadway counterpart, Patti Murin, for the first time too.

Kristen said the night was a dream come true

While Dax didn't join her on stage, they were spotted late in the evening grabbing a bite at Burger Joint in the lobby of Thompson Central Park before heading upstairs to their room.

The couple enjoyed a rare night away from their two children who live at their home in Los Angeles.

Kristen and Dax recently had an amusing exchange when Dax shared a photo of his wife embracing Yellowstone actor, Luke Grimes, and jokingly gave his wife permission to divorce him for the rugged actor.

Kristen and Dax had a fun exchange over her cozy picture with Luke Grimes

He wrote: "Well, that's a wrap on my marriage! I wish you both well, and I don’t blame either of you. Fair play @lukegrimes."

His fans thought his post was hilarious and commented: "I mean…you really can’t even be mad. Everyone gets it," and, "can she not have both?"

Kristen even weighed in on the moment by reposting her husband's photo and added a fun quip of her own.

"Sister wives? Nah, let’s go with Brother husbands. @lukegrimes welcome to the family and @daxshepard, as usual, thank u for being so supportive. We’re all Duttons now!! Repost from @daxshepard."

