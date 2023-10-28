Kristen Bell looks phenomenal in plunging see-through dress in gorgeous desert photo

Kristen Bell has been keeping a low profile on social media lately, but she is no stranger to sparking a frenzy among her followers with her varied posts.

One in particular that got her fans talking was shared in December 2021 and featured the 'Frozen' actress rocking a stunning dress for a glamorous getaway to Pioneertown, California, with her husband Dax Shepard, and a group of friends.

WATCH: Kristen Bell showcases incredible figure in tiny swimsuit

The 43-year-old looked phenomenal in a floor-length, semi-sheer black lace frock that gave Kristen a seductive gothic edge.

The distinctive design featured a plunging neckline, nipped-in waist, and pleated skirt, and was embroidered with lace and sheer panels that showed off a hint of Kristen's toned figure underneath.

She accessorized with matching boots and a chocolate-colored fedora hat, adding a bold red lipstick for a pop of color.

Surrounded by nothing but bare trees and endless desert, Kristen posed alongside Dax for a sweet couple's photo – but it was her dress that had her fans talking.

© Photo: Instagram Kristen floored fans in her gorgeous lace dress

"Love the dress! Great photo," one fan commented. "Your outfit is stunning!" said another. A third added: "Your look is absolutely iconic!"

The married couple headed to the historical town near Joshua Tree National Park in honor of their friend, celebrity hairstylist Matthew Collins' 40th birthday. It appears to have been a Western-themed event as other photos shared at the time saw the group donning wide-brimmed hats, bolo ties, and cowboy boots.

Captioning the post, the mom-of-two wrote: "Have a theme. Eventize it. Do it like the kiddos do: play games and puzzles, dance and sing, take silly pictures. I find this is the best way to celebrate someone."

She added: "@matthewstylist, I hope we did you justice. You are so very special to us, and we are glad you are in our lives. HBD cowboy!"

© Getty Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard married in 2013

Kristen and Dax got married in 2013 in a ceremony at the Beverly Hills Courthouse for the unconventionally low price of $147. The couple got engaged all the way back in 2009 but waited for marriage equality to be achieved in California before they tied the knot.

Explaining their low-cost wedding, Kristen told The Knot: "We spent a hundred bucks at the courthouse. The last thing we wanted to do was take something and add stress—Who’s invited? What’s for dinner?—since we’d rather buy a family member a house."

© Kevin Mazur Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard met through mutual friends

Kristen added: "The total was $147 and I believe that included the gas in the car and the playlist. [Dax] bought all of my favorite songs from high school on to play in the car on the way there and those $1.99 single tracks, the total for the day was $147."

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dax revealed their friends met them with a cake after they exchanged their vows. "It was just Kristen and I at this lonely courthouse, so they brought us this cake afterward. 'World's Worst Wedding.' How many people can say they threw 'The World's Worst Wedding?'"

For their intimate nuptials, which she later described as "so simple and wonderful," the actress ditched the traditional wedding dress for an unconventional black jumpsuit, which she later revealed was Dax's choice.

"I remember my husband picked out my outfit. I thought we were going to go in jeans. I didn't have high expectations," she told Entertainment Tonight. When Dax chose to wear a tuxedo, Kristen turned to her fiance for fashion advice. "He went into my closet, picked out this black jumpsuit," she continued.

