Kate Hudson is 'summer ready' as she shares poolside video in a bikini The Almost Famous star is soaking up the sun

Kate Hudson couldn't have found a more refreshing and relaxed way to spend her weekend, soaking up some sun by the pool.

The actress shared a video of herself taking a dip in the hot summer day wearing an off-white string two-piece with her hair slicked back behind her.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson's new family video has fans asking the same thing

She eventually emerged to grab a drink from the glass of vodka sitting by the pool, some of her own brand of King Street Vodka.

"Summer ready @kingstvodka (Head to link in bio to see where you can find my lovely vodka or you can find on Drizzly, Reserve Bar)," she captioned her post.

Fans quickly began to inundate her with flame emojis in the comments section, with one writing: "Yasss Queen," another adding: "Have a blast," and a third saying: "Yes!!! You're so beautiful!"

The actress is currently on cloud nine, not only celebrating the onset of warmer weather, but also major achievements in her personal life.

Kate took a dip while enjoying some of her own brand of vodka

Kate reunited with her ex-husband Chris Robinson to celebrate her 18-year-old son Ryder's high school graduation, even posing for a sweet family photo.

Captioning the happy snap, the Almost Famous actress penned: "Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable.

"And then here we are! @mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life.

"You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you!"

The actress celebrated her eldest's high school graduation

Kate concluded: "AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly!"



