Kate Hudson celebrates milestone birthday with sister-in-law Meredith Hagner

Goldie Hawn celebrated a wonderful occasion in the family as her daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner marked her milestone 35th birthday.

The actress and her son Wyatt Russell's wife was honored by Kate Hudson, Wyatt's half sister and her close friend, who took to social media to shout her out.

Kate shared a series of photographs from happy memories the two shared, including from Meredith's baby shower and one of hers with son Buddy.

The adorable photographs showed off the close bond the two shared, with Kate even cozying up to her sister-in-law's baby bump from the party.

The Glee star also shared a heartfelt tribute to Meredith, writing: "The most fun, generous and beautiful woman is having a birthday and I feel so lucky [to] call her sister!!! Love you so much @merediththeweasel HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"

Kate celebrated her 'sister' Meredith Hagner's milestone birthday

Matriarch Goldie enjoys nothing more than getting to spend time with family and shares a close bond with all of them, including her grandchildren, whether it's her son Oliver's three kids, Kate's three, or Wyatt's Buddy.

The Oscar-winning actress told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Wyatt told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the arrival of his son, Buddy: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Goldie is a doting mom and grandmom

Oliver recently opened up about what kind of grandparents Goldie and Kurt were, while talking to US Weekly. He gushed: "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents."

