Kate Hudson is a proud aunt as she introduces newborn baby niece Goldie Hawn's daughter is smiling ear to ear

Kate Hudson fans are absolutely swooning, and it looks like she is too! The star shared an impossibly cute photo with an adorable baby girl, and the star seems to have some serious baby fever.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The picture shows her looking absolutely overjoyed, smiling ear to ear as she holds on to the baby, and bright green palm trees tower behind her.

The little girl is none other than her niece, the newborn daughter of Michael Fujikawa, who is the brother of Kate's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate's latest family video has all fans saying the same thing

MORE: Kate Hudson opens up about parenting style following hilarious experience with daughter Rani

"Auntie Kate came to visit," wrote Michael. For the sweet visit, she wore a billowy dress with a plunging neckline and a navy floral print.

Though Kate has opened up about her desire to expand her family in the past – and fans can't help but wonder if she'll add a fourth child into the mix – she's made it clear she certainly has her hands full with three-year-old Rani Rose.

She recently opened up about her parenting style when it comes to the zany toddler, particularly in moments when Rani wants something she necessarily can't have.

The adorable picture

The actress revealed that during her last party, when it came to having to go to sleep and letting her mom go off and have some fun, little Rani wouldn't have it.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares never-before-seen photos of her lavish Los Angeles guest house

MORE: Kate Hudson is a vision in

She explained: "Last night I let Rani have some adult party time and at bedtime she wailed (not cried, wailed!) 'I DON'T WANT TO MISS A PARTY MAMA.'" The actress immediately had a flash-forward to what her daughter's teenage years might look like, writing a simple: "Uh oh."

The hilarious revelation

The mom-of-three detailed her parenting approach, writing: "I of course validated her feelings and affirmed her feelings because I empathize and deeply understand." She went on to confess: "A family that parties together… keeps partying together."

She then shared a sweet picture of the child looking happy and curious as ever, fascinated as she peered over the jewelry the party was promoting, of course wearing some glittery eyeshadow on her lids.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.