Kate Hudson celebrates Danny Fujikawa's birthday with lookalike daughter The couple are set to wed

Kate Hudson was in a celebratory mood on Friday when she wished the father of her youngest child a very happy birthday.

The Almost Famous actress delivered a heartfelt message alongside a sweet photograph of Danny Fujikawa with their daughter, Rani.

The birthday boy was being treated to breakfast in bed and Kate posted a cute tribute to her soon-to-be husband.

"A big Happy Birthday to my man! Love you baby. May this year bring so many blessings #birthdayboy."

Fans wished him well on his special day and also commented on how much Rani looks like him. "Oh man. She's his twin," wrote one, while a second added: "They are twins!"

Kate and Danny have been together since 2017, but they've known each other for almost two decades.

On the one-year anniversary of their first date, she dedicated an Instagram post to him, and wrote: "We have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.

"No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter.

Kate Hudson has three children

"So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!"

Kate has three children and she shares her youngest with Danny.

In the past, she’s admitted she's not sure she is done with having more kids and would love to give her boyfriend a baby boy too.

