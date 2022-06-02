Kate Hudson melts hearts with daughter Rani's regal new appearance Goldie Hawn's granddaughter is so adorable

Kate Hudson had fans falling head over heels for her daughter Rani Rose, three, with her latest photograph displaying quite the royal look.

The actress shared the snap of her youngest posing for the shot by holding on to a chair, decked out in colorful sparkly nails and a Spider-Man pajama set.

While she also wore a flashy butterfly ring, it was the princess tiara that caught the eye of fans, gleaming atop her head.

Many fans dubbed Rani a "Queen" or "Princess" in the comments section, and one wrote: "Omg how cute," with another saying: "Elegant and beautiful. I think it's tea time!"

A third commented: "So adorable. Look at those tiny fingers and nails," with a fourth also adding: "Little doll face! Love your manicure."

Kate showed off Rani's regal appearance

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rani can't seem to get enough of spending time with her mother, and neither can she, as they both frequently appear together on Kate's social media.

So accustomed is the three-year-old to always being by her mom's side, that when it came to having to go to sleep and letting her mom go off to a party, little Rani wouldn't have it.

Kate opened up on Instagram Stories recently about a hilarious situation, and how she handled it, revealing that the urge to party runs in the family.

She explained: "Last night I let Rani have some adult party time and at bedtime she wailed (not cried, wailed!) 'I DON'T WANT TO MISS A PARTY MAMA.'" The actress immediately had a flashforward to what her daughter's teenage years might look like, writing a simple: "Uh oh."

The actress let her daughter have a little party time

The mom-of-three detailed her parenting approach, writing: "I of course validated her feelings and affirmed her feelings because I empathize and deeply understand." She went on to confess: "A family that parties together… keeps partying together."

