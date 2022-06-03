Kate Hudson reunites with ex-husband to celebrate son's graduation – see photo The Almost Famous star was married to Chris Robinson for seven years

Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson put on a united front on Thursday to celebrate their son Ryder.

The former couple – who split in 2007 – were all smiles as they marked the 18-year-old's graduation from high school. Posing for a family photo, Chris and Kate looked like the proudest parents as they beamed for the camera in the sweet family photo.

Captioning the happy snap, the Almost Famous actress penned: "Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable.

"And then here we are! @mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life.

"You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you!"

Kate and Chris celebrated their son Ryder's graduation

Kate concluded: "AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly!"

Kate also shared a photo of her and her eldest surrounded by his siblings, Bingham, ten – from her relationship with Matt Bellamy – and Rani, three – whose father is Kate's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa – while posing inside the family home.

Kate doesn't often talk about her first marriage, which lasted seven years. While her relationship with The Black Crowes frontman didn't have a happy ending the couple have made co-parenting a success.

The proud mom shared this sweet family photo

While all three of her offspring appear to spend most of their time with her, she has previously opened up about raising her kids with their father's involvement.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she joked on Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

"The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it's like, I just let it go... I work my a-- off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best."

