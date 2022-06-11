Celine Dion and sons create incredible life-size elephant statue for an important cause The star has three boys

Celine Dion is a woman of many talents and she showcased her artistic side with an amazing new art installation in Las Vegas.

The Canadian singer has created an unbelievable life-size baby elephant statue, all for a very important cause.

Celine took to Instagram to showcase the very glittery finished result which is truly astounding.

Celine Dion's health battle explained

Her message - which was also signed off from her three sons - read: "Celine designed and decorated (with lots of amazing help!) a life-size baby elephant statue for the Elephant Parade art installation at Resorts World Las Vegas.

"The exposition raises awareness and support for elephant welfare and conservation projects. Celine named her elephant Namaste."

She then wrote a personal message which said: "The elephant is one of the most elegant species on earth, and a precious jewel in the crown of Mother Nature.

Celine Dion created the life-size statue which will be displayed in Las Vegas

"It is a true privilege for us to honor this beautiful animal, intricately adorned with the elegance of crystals, and may we be blessed with their presence on this earth for an eternity. We give you Namaste!” - Céline, René-Charles, Nelson & Eddy."

Celine recently shared some amazing news as she revealed the final postponed dates for six of the shows from her Courage tour, will now take place in 2023.

She's had a run of ill health which has seen her step away from the limelight but she updated fans with a message from her home.

Celine Dion is a proud mother to her three boys

"Hi everyone," she said. "Well, here we are again. I'm so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time.

"First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too."

During the message, the star reassured fans she is getting better, but very slowly after still suffering from spasms despite having treatment from the doctor and medication.

She added finally: "But all I can say is that I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that is what you deserve."

