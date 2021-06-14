Jennifer Aniston reveals goddaughter's sweet nickname as she shares rare personal photo The Friends star is godmother to Courteney Cox's daughter

Jennifer Aniston had a special reason to celebrate at the weekend. The Friends star's goddaughter Coco Cox-Arquette turned 17 on Sunday and to mark the occasion Jennifer shared a rare personal snapshot with fans taken when Coco was just a toddler.

The beautiful image, taken at sunset, shows Jennifer holding Coco in her arms and smiling as the little girl puts her hands up to the star's face. She wrote: "Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama LOVES you."

Coco is the daughter of Jennifer's best friend Courteney Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette. The former couple were married from 1999 until 2003 and welcomed their only child in June 2004.

Both proud parents took to social media in celebration of Coco's special day. Courteney, 56, shared a series of throwback photos through the years and wrote: "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much."

Jennifer shared a sweet throwback in celebration of Coco's birthday

David, 49, also shared some personal photos of Coco, which he captioned: "I couldn't love anything or anyone more than I love @cocoarquette_. Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Happy 17th Birthday!!!"

Despite the end of their marriage, Courteney and David have remained on good terms. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment in August, David explained: "We're friends, and we've communicated a lot because of Coco.

Proud mum Courteney also marked the happy occasion on Instagram

"We've just had - not an easy time with it, we've just been really open and supportive of each other," he added. "We never went head-to-head, [or] battled each other, through the process of divorce and through the process of raising our kid. So it's made for a friendship and relationship that is out of respect."

The sweet birthday tributes come after Courteney spoke about her daughter during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Coco is Courteney's only child with ex David Arquette

"People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her," Courteney explained. "She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath before it was blue."

She joked that her daughter has dyed her hair so much "we've ruined the bathroom 1,000 times".

