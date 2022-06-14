Whoopi Goldberg defends Rebel Wilson in powerful statement

Amid reports that Rebel Wilson was unjustly pressured to announce her relationship to Ramona Agruma by an Australian journalist, Whoopi Goldberg released a powerful statement in defense of the actress.

The host spoke directly into the camera as she recorded the latest episode of The View, expressing her anger over the reporter's tactics and his subsequent apology.

Rebel first made her relationship public on Instagram with a sweet selfie with her girlfriend, stating that she found her Disney Princess.

WATCH: Rebel and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

Shortly after, it was revealed that the post was in fact her taking news about her personal life into her own hands, after a journalist asked her to comment on her relationship, not only giving her a deadline to go public, but insisting that he would if she didn't.

Celebrities and fans alike have rallied around the comedian in support, and Whoopi took a moment during The View to comment.

She revealed her dissatisfaction with the reporter's apology, who said it was never his intention to out her, stating: "Well, you know that's not true. If it wasn't your intention [to out Rebel Wilson], you wouldn't have done it."

Whoopi's powerful statement

After receiving a round of applause from the audience, she continued: "If you didn't want to do it, you shouldn't have done it. You knew exactly what you were doing."

She went on to detail the difficulties of living a public life and dealing with managing personal aspects of one's life with the media, saying: "It seems as these are the only moves people have to get in front of a story before it's all over social media."

Rebel's adorable relationship announcement

Fans were quick to commend the daytime talk show star for her stance, writing: "Way to call them out!" and: "I love Whoopi. She tells it like it is," as well as: "Why can't people mind their own business, it's not anyone's business to out someone."

Following the reports that she had been pressured to come out, Rebel took to Twitter to confirm it, writing: "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

