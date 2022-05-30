Whoopi Goldberg jumps to guest's defense on The View - divides fans The ABC talk show often tackles controversial conversations

Whoopi Goldberg divided fans with her latest take on The View when she jumped to the defense of a particularly controversial guest.

The ladies of the ABC talk show played host to Kellyanne Conway, who is promoting her upcoming memoir Here's The Deal.

VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg's comments on the Holocaust

The former Trump administration official had the studio audience divided when she was questioned by panelist Sonny Hostin about her opinion on the former President's loss of the 2020 election.

"I think it's pretty obvious that Joe Biden is president, I don't know why we're still talking about this, respectfully," she immediately stated.

However, she then also stated that she was keen for Trump to get re-elected, saying: "I write extensively in this book that I am the closest person to Donal Trump to tell him that he came up short."

She continued: "He should have won huge. He had all these accomplishments, he's running against a guy who's stuck in a basement."

Kellyanne's comments left Whooping having to defend her

The comment got a negative reaction out of the audience, with many starting to boo her. As Kellyanne continued to defend herself, Whoopi took matters into her own hands.

"Let me do something before you say anything else," she said to pause the discussion. "Listen, this is The View. This is her view and she's talking about how she feels and what knows. Please don't boo her."

Many in the audience started applauding after Whoopi's response and Kellyanne acknowledged that it was her comment about the current President that got the audience riled up.

The actress-turned-television personality recently returned to the show as she took a break to film a new movie all the way in Scotland titled Anansi Boys.

The TV personality recently returned to the show after a project in Scotland

She was welcomed back on stage earlier this month with a round of applause from audience members and hugs from her co-hosts, and she didn't hesitate to say: "Well I will say it is really nice to be back," as fans and co-stars alike told her how much they missed her.

