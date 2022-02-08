The View announce exciting new additions to show - details Fans cannot stop talking about the news

Less than a week after Whoopi Goldberg's problematic comments on The View, which led to a two-week suspension for the longtime host, the popular show has announced not one but three exciting additions to the table.

Empty chairs won't be a problem for The View, as in celebration of their 25th season, they are bringing back three of their longest running hosts to co-host throughout the month of February.

Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Elisabeth Hasselback will be joining comedian Joy Behar, lawyer Sunny Hostin, and television host Sara Haines on the Hot Topics table.

Longtime fans will be delighted to see some of the original panel members take back their old seats, even if not permanently. The original panel consisted of journalists Barbara Walters and Meredith, Star, who is a lawyer, television host Debbie Matenopoulos, and Joy, who has maintained her spot on the show.

The longtime co-hosts that are returning to the show

Elisabeth was part of the panel for a decade, until 2013, and has previously admitted to having been shocked when her contract wasn't renewed. She hosted Fox & Friends for two years afterwards but has taken a step towards family and away from television since 2015.

Both Meredith and Star joined The View when it premiered in 1997, and left during the show's ninth season, in 2006. Meredith went on to be a part of the Today Show as well as host her own daytime talk show, The Meredith Vieira Show, until 2016. Star already came back for her "re-debut" on the show this week, and dazzled in a pink sequin suit and matching blouse.

The View's original cast

Fans raved about some of the original panel members coming back, saying: "This will be EPIC!" and reminisced over their favorite seasons and members of The View. Some begged for even more former hosts to come back, particularly Rosie O'Donnell.

