Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks.

The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.

Upon returning, she expressed how much she had missed her co-hosts, but also opened up about how much fun she had while on her leave.

WATCH: Whoopi's insensitive comments about the Holocaust

The actress turned television personality was going back to her Hollywood roots as she filmed a new movie all the way in Scotland titled Anansi Boys, which is originally a novel by Neil Gaiman.

She was welcomed back on stage with a round of applause from audience members and hugs from her co-hosts, and she didn't hesitate to say: "Well I will say it is really nice to be back," as fans and co-stars alike told her how much they missed her.

Still, Whoopi went on to detail how great her time filming was, revealing that: "I have to tell you it's one of the best sets I've ever been on."

Whoopi's heartwarming return

The Sister Act star also took a moment to express gratitude to her company, candidly saying: "I want to thank ABC and The View because one of the things I get to do, and I'm really happy about it, is I get to go do the other thing that I'm kinda good at, and they allow me to do it."

She continued her heartfelt tribute by explaining that: "Sometimes it goes a little longer than you want it to, but I can't say thank you enough to all the women."

Whoopi revealed she underwent a major transformation to play the character of Bird Woman

Fans were quick to rave about her return, commenting: "So good to have Whoopi back," and: "We missed you Whoopi," as well as: "Looks like she was happy to be back."

The 2005 novel's description explains that it portrays: "Mr. Nancy — an incarnation of the West African trickster god Anansi — dies, leaving twin sons, who in turn discover one another's existence after being separated as young children," and Whoopi plays one of the lead antagonists.

