Whoopi Goldberg's backstage photo on The View gets fans talking for surprising reason The TV star certainly got a reaction!

Whoopi Goldberg received quite the treat in the post recently, and she couldn't wait to reveal all to her social media fans.

MORE: The View host makes surprising 'firing' revelation amid latest cast change

The TV star took to Instagram last week to share a photo of her backstage on The View, modelling a pair of heeled crocs that she had received as a gift.

The pair in question were some Balenciaga x Crocs Madame rubber mules that she had been given by the cast of Potus, the much-anticipated new Broadway show.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg's comments on the Holocaust

Alongside the picture, Whoopi wrote: "Thank you to the Cast of @potusbway for my new shoes!"

MORE: Whoopi Goldberg defends guest on The View - divides fans

MORE: The View star Stephanie Grisham makes emotional apology live on air: 'I messed up'

Fans were divided over the shoe choice, with many saying how much they liked the style, while others were concerned that Whoopi would fall over in the heels.

"Be careful now Whoopi, I don't know about that heel," one wrote, while another remarked: "Cute, but is that a heel? Good luck walking in those." A third added: "Are you sure you can walk in those?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Whoopi Goldberg shared a backstage picture modelling shoes that divided fans

Other comments included: "Wow I need a pair of those," "Love the new shoes, are they comfortable?" and "I want these shoes!"

MORE: Whoopi Goldberg's The View co-star shares photo of the pair in show of support amid suspension

MORE: Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed

Whoopi has had an eventful year, which saw her being temporarily removed from the panel on the ABC talk show in February due to her remarks on the Holocaust.

The presenter issued several public apologies over her comments at the time, where she claimed that the Holocaust, which saw over six million Jews across German-occupied Europe systematically murdered, was "not about race".

Whoopi is a regular co-host on The View

In a statement posted on Twitter the same day, she said: "On today's show I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne breaks silence as Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from The View

MORE: Whoopi Goldberg reveals the hilarious reason she got her name

She apologized again on the show the following day, saying: "Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race."

She continued: "Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.