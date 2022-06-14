Demi Moore supports famous boyfriend in rare tribute amid special anniversary

While Demi Moore hasn't shied away from opening up about her past relationships, both in her book, Inside Out, and taking to social media to share glimpses of co-parenting with Bruce Willis, when it comes to her current relationship, she's a lot more private.

The star was first spotted with famed Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, who is originally from Switzerland, when the two attended a fashion show together during Paris Fashion Week, as well as in visits to his restaurant.

Now the star is sharing a glimpse of her quiet relationship with the 46-year-old, as he celebrates a major accomplishment.

The Michelin star chef took to Instagram to reveal that it had already been a year since he made an unexpected decision for Eleven Madison Park that shocked the restaurant industry: the menu would be exclusively vegan.

Upon his heartfelt Instagram post, the actress took to her own Instagram Stories to congratulate him.

She wrote: "Congratulations @danielhumm on one year of reopening Eleven Madison Park with a plant-based menu," along with a red heart emoji.

Demi and Daniel were first spotted during Paris Fashion Week in March

The photo sees her boyfriend pictured giving his back to the camera as he embraces his two daughters, who are ten and twelve.

The lengthy tribute to the iconic restaurant details the hardships he's undergone trying to run it, which include the shocking split from longtime business partner Will Guidara, with whom he ran the hospitality group that managed Eleven Madison Park.

The couple were most recently seen enjoying the French Open in Paris on 5 June

"The last year has been a whirlwind. It has been a year of immense learning, both culinarily and academically," he wrote.

Of the highly-debated decision to turn the menu vegan, which he said "no one ever thought possible," he wrote: "We have no doubt that we are on the right path and that this has been the best version of @elevenmadisonpark yet."

