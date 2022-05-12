Demi Moore has fans seeing double as she shows support for daughter Scout Willis The Ghost star really passed down those genes

Demi Moore is one proud mother, as evidenced by her latest social media post in support of her daughter Scout LaRue Willis.

The actress took to social media to share snippets from the music video for Scout's newest single, Woman At Best.

The visuals featured the singer in a crop-top and pants singing on the floor, and another of her crawling on a bookshelf in a sweater and underwear, as well as some of her flailing in a bed.

Demi couldn't have been happier seeing her daughter achieve her vision, writing: "@scoutlaruewillis new song Woman At Best is out now! This one is so magical and powerful. Proud mama over here."

However, what many fans noticed was how similar Scout looked to Demi, especially with their sleek jet black locks, and expressed as much in the comments.

Demi paid tribute to Scout as she dropped her latest single

"I thought it was you for a sec," one fan wrote, with another adding: "Damn, I'm little confused... It's you or your daughter... In any case just [flame emoji]," and a third also saying: "I thought this was you at first. I'm like, sis just continues to age backwards."

Many supported Scout on her new release as well, saying: "This is her daughter! She is just beautiful and talented like her mommy," and: "She is fantastic," as well as: "I just bought it on ITunes!!"

The Indecent Proposal star has always been one of her daughter's biggest champions, last also taking to social media to promote her previous single.

Demi wrote a loving caption for the 30-year-old, saying: "So proud of @scoutlaruewillis - releasing her second single 'Shouldn't I Be' on March 4. This one is so special and brave… and can't wait for you all to hear."

The actress has been very supportive of her daughter's music

Scout came on to share the meaning behind Woman At Best, terming it "a love letter to Sacred feminine rage and sexuality, an ode to feminine creativity and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it at the same time without hiding or withholding any piece of myself."



