Demi Moore stuns with her daughters in swimsuit-clad throwback The mom-of-three is still just as awe-inspiring

Demi Moore ushered in the start of summer in the most spectacular way, posing in a swimsuit alongside her stunning daughters.

The mom-of-three and Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis looked incredible in their waterside snapshot wearing matching pieces from Andie Swim.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rumer Willis shares incredibly magical video of mum Demi Moore

Demi donned a white one-piece with a minor cut-out detail and a tied detail on the chest, with Rumer and Tallulah also wearing one-pieces.

Scout stood out, literally and figuratively, by wearing a bikini, linking hands with her sister Tallulah as she gazed at the camera with her hair falling over her face.

"That time of year again! Happy June," she shared, and fans were quickly left impressed. "Happy June to all of us and to this beautiful family," one wrote.

Another said: "Stunning beautiful girls," with a third saying: "Lovely photo!" A fourth also commented: "Love the black and white."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

Demi, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah looked incredible in their white swimsuits

The Ghost star shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, and they all share an extremely close bond, easily bringing their blended families together.

The actress last shared a glimpse of her life with her three daughters on Mother's Day, posting a snap posing for a picture alongside spiritual figure Amma as they lay in her embrace.

Demi simply stood next to the happy group and smiled, penning a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to go alongside her picture.

"Happy Mother's Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving," she wrote.

The mom-of-three shares a close bond with her daughters

Many fans immediately bombarded the group with heart emojis, with one writing: "Women empowering and nurturing women, how blessed we are with our loved ones [heart emoji] gorgeous photo."

Another simply stated: "Beautiful energy," while a third said: "You made such a beautiful family for yourself. There's hope for the rest of us," and many more wished her a happy Mother's Day as well.

