Demi Moore shares incredible red carpet throwback with Bruce Willis The two exes are still close

Demi Moore has never been one to shy away from making a statement on the red carpet, and she did so once again, albeit with the help of a throwback featuring ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The actress took to Instagram in honor of the Cannes Film Festival to share a picture from her appearance at the event way back in 1997.

She looked absolutely incredible in a floor-length black gown with a deep neckline to accentuate the bejeweled necklace she wore with it.

Demi rocked a close cropped pixie cut at the time, pairing her ensemble with a jaw-dropping red and black floral coat with puffed sleeves and a train.

Bruce stood alongside her looking as dapper as ever in a black tuxedo as they both struck a pose for the cameras, with Demi simply captioning it: "From the Cannes archives, circa 1997."

Many fans were in awe, including Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, who commented: "All the feels, beautiful," which Demi responded to with an adoring set of heart emojis.

Demi and Bruce appeared at Cannes together

Fans did the same, with several also calling them a "power couple" from the era, with one writing: "The original Hollywood power couple! We all wanted to be Demi," and another saying: "Your iconic short haircut."

The Charlie's Angels star shares a close relationship with her ex-husband, parenting their three daughters and maintaining strong bonds with his current family, consisting of Emma and their two girls.

The family recently came together in support of Bruce after it was announced that he would be retiring from acting due to health concerns.

Each of them took to social media with the same unified yet emotional statement, saying: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

They explained the impact this would have on his career as well, continuing: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

The family came together in support of Bruce

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," being signed by all of them.



