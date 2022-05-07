Demi Moore shares heartfelt family photograph with all three daughters The star shares her daughters with Bruce Willis

Demi Moore had a more spiritual way to mark Mother's Day, as evidenced by her latest social media post featuring her three daughters.

MORE: Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

The actress and Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah posed for a picture alongside spiritual figure Amma as they lay in her embrace.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rumer Willis shares incredibly magical video of mom Demi Moore

Demi simply stood next to the happy group and smiled, penning a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to go alongside her picture.

"Happy Mother's Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving," she wrote.

MORE: Demi Moore turns heads with radiant appearance in stunning blue dress

Many fans immediately bombarded the group with heart emojis, with one writing: "Women empowering and nurturing women, how blessed we are with our loved ones [heart emoji] gorgeous photo."

Another simply stated: "Beautiful energy," while a third said: "You made such a beautiful family for yourself. There's hope for the rest of us," and many more wished her a happy Mother's Day as well.

Demi celebrated a spiritual Mother's Day with her three daughters

The Ghost star shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, and they all share an extremely close bond, easily bringing their blended families together.

The family recently came together in support of Bruce after it was announced that he would be retiring from acting due to health concerns.

MORE: Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shares health update after visit to doctor

MORE: Demi Moore mistaken for Cher in bold new photo

Each of them took to social media with the same unified yet emotional statement, saying: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

They explained the impact this would have on his career as well, continuing: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

The family came together in support of Bruce

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," being signed by all of them, including his current wife Emma and their young daughters Mabel and Evelyn.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.