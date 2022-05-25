Rumer Willis moves fans with emotional family update on dad Bruce Willis Rumer is the star's eldest child

Rumer Willis has taken to Instagram to share a particularly poignant post in light of her father's recent health diagnosis.

READ: Rumer Willis alters her appearance but fans aren't sure if it's real or not

Just last month, the family announced that Bruce Willis was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Heming Willis shares sweet video of husband Bruce Willis

And posting on social media on Tuesday, Rumer revealed she was working on a special gift for her dad.

READ: Demi Moore shares heartfelt family photograph with all three daughters

MORE: Demi Moore mistaken for Cher in bold new photo

The 33-year-old posed for a picture showing her sat on a sofa, with a large guitar across her lap. She sweetly explained: "Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio."

Rumer has picked up her guitar again to play to her father

"Sending good wishes and blessings to you and your Daddio, hoping he's doing well," one fan wrote in response, while a second noted: "I feel music will help Bruce since he has such a connection to it."

READ: Rumer Willis shares video of mom Demi Moore dancing in just a towel - 'My favourite'

MORE: Bruce Willis enjoys sweet date with daughters he shares with ex Demi Moore

A third enthused: "You are such a beautiful soul and, my goodness, what a beautiful girl!! You are gorgeous! Playing music for your Daddy is smart too, and extremely thoughtful. He's blessed to have such a wonderful daughter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

Rumer is Bruce and Demi's eldest child

Rumer is Bruce's eldest child from his first marriage to Demi Moore. The former couple remain incredibly close and together also share daughter Scout, 30, and 28-year-old Tallulah. He is also a dad to two girls, Evelyn, eight, and Mabel, ten, with wife Emma Heming.

READ: Demi Moore pays tribute to ex Bruce Willis in the most amazing way

MORE: Bruce Willis delights fans with rare family photo with two daughters

It was Demi – married to the star from 1987 until 2000 - who shared a statement from the family regarding her ex-husband's difficult health diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Glenn Willis (@rumerwillis)

The former couple welcomed three daughters together

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," it began.

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

Bruce also shares two little girls with wife Emma

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

Read more HELLO! US stories here