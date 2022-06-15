Peter Andre shows off Junior's impressive birthday cake after dividing fans with gift The 17-year-old is also releasing his first song this week

It's a week of celebration in the Andre household as Peter Andre's eldest son, Junior, turned 17 years old this week.

Despite the actual big day being on Monday, the family continued to mark the occasion on Tuesday – this time with a very impressive birthday cake.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the father-of-four revealed the incredible creation, a black and gold cake with Junior's name written over white fondant. On the top, 17 gold candles were perfectly positioned next to balls in the same hue.

"Happy birthday son. (It was yesterday but cake today) @officialjunior_andre. Thanks to my cousin Sophie who never disappoints. Love you cuz @sophiebakescakes.co.uk," he captioned the photo.

Peter shared a photo of Junior's impressive cake

Fans rushed to comment on the incredible cake, with one writing: "Wow amazing cake! Hope Junior had an amazing birthday."

Another added: "Beautiful cake good choice," whilst a third remarked: "Happy birthday what a fab cake!"

Earlier in the week, the Mysterious Girl star divided opinions when he revealed he had gifted his son his first car, a £25,000 Audi, despite him not having a driver's license.

Peter's cousin also shared several pictures of her creation

To capture the magical moment, the 49-year-old shared a clip with his 1.8 million Instagram followers. Parked in the driveway, Junior could be seen sitting in the driver's seat testing out some of the controls while bopping along to a song by hit rapper, Aitch. He was joined by his sister Princess, 14, who beamed at her brother as he enjoyed his new gift.

Peter captioned the post: "I think he's loving his new car. Happy birthday son. Now you just have to pass your test."

A few of Peter's fans appeared wary about the choice of vehicle, with one commenting: "How dangerous buying a high-powered car for a new driver!"

Junior with his birthday present

Another penned: "Little over the top for a first car tbh."

The celebrations are not stopping in the Andre household. Following in his father's musical footsteps, Junior is set to release his debut single SLIDE this Friday. The youngster signed a lucrative record deal with Columbia Records last year, shortly after his 16th birthday.