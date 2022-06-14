Peter Andre splits opinions with Junior's 17th birthday gift

Peter Andre treated Junior to a flash £25,000 Audi car with a personalised number plate for his 17th Birthday on Monday.

READ: Peter Andre's jaw-dropping birthday surprise from his children and wife Emily is fit for a royal

To capture the magical moment, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a clip with his 1.8 million Instagram followers. Parked in the driveway, Junior could be seen sitting in the driver's seat testing out some of the controls while bopping along to a song by hit rapper, Aitch. He was joined by his sister Princess, 14, who beamed at her brother as he enjoyed his new gift.

WATCH: Junior Andre explores new Audi car with his sister Princess

Peter captioned the post: "I think he's loving his new car. Happy birthday son. Now you just have to pass your test."

His fans were quick to express their excitement, with one adding: "Absolute dad goals right here. You are a top parent."

Another remarked: "It's very shiny!!! Lucky young man! Happy Birthday to Junior, get them lessons started."

READ: Peter Andre reveals weight loss secret in heartfelt new post

SEE: Peter Andre and son Junior look so similar in heartwarming photos

Despite this, a few of Peter's fans appeared wary about the choice of vehicle, with one commenting: "How dangerous buying a high-powered car for a new driver!"

Another penned: "Little over the top for a first car tbh."

Junior was extremely grateful

The post comes after Peter penned a heartfelt tribute to Junior to mark the special occasion. He shared a slew of pictures of Junior throughout the years along with the gushy caption: "You are kind, you are humble, you are generous. You work hard and you study hard."

He finished by saying: "But the best part of all this for me is that you are a great son. You are my son. And I'm proud in every way."

The pair look almost identical in throwback snaps

Fans couldn't help but notice the similarity between father and son, with many saying Junior is Peter's spitting image. One such fan commented: "He's your double".

Another added: "He sure is his father's son!"

Whilst a third remarked: "Crazy how much you both look alike!"

Following in his father's musical footsteps, Junior is set to release his debut single SLIDE this Friday. The youngster signed a lucrative record deal with Columbia Records last year, shortly after his 16th birthday.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.