Peter Andre's son Junior makes announcement as mum Katie Price is charged with harassment The 16-year-old is ready to launch his music career

Junior Andre's mum, Katie Price, has had a difficult year, and on Wednesday she was dealt a new blow after being charged with harassing the fiancée of her former husband Kieran Hayler – possibly facing five years in jail.

However, the teenager didn't let his mum's troubles dampen his spirits, as he made a very exciting announcement on his Instagram.

Taking to his Stories, Peter Andre's eldest child announced that he will be launching his music very soon and let fans in on an exciting giveaway.

"Guys, I'm getting ready to release my music soon and I would love for you all to hear it. So five of my followers can come and meet me at a secret location to listen to some music," he wrote.

Junior, 16, will be releasing his music very soon

The 16-year-old then went on to explain all the terms and conditions of the giveaway before revealing the event would be taking place this coming Sunday in London.

"It's my first ever meet and greet! Excited to see you all," he added at the end.

Junior has been teasing his new music since late last year. At the beginning of the year, during an impromptu Q&A with fans, the teenager was asked if his songs would still be dropping in February, to which he replied: "That's cute you remembered because I only said it once," adding: "I don't know about February now but not long after. All I'm saying is expect big things from me this year."

At the time, mum Katie shared her support of his upcoming music career. In a photo, which Junior captioned: "Big things happening," Katie commented: "Like I said to you world wide [heart emoji]."

The teenager has the full support of his whole family, including dad Peter, sister Princess and stepmum Emily

At the time, proud dad Peter revealed why he made his son wait until he was 16 to sign his first music contract with Columbia Records.

"I'm so proud of him, I wouldn't let him sign his deal until he was 16, which is exactly the same age [I was] when I signed my deal," he told Coleen Nolan during a visit to Loose Women.

"I've actually got a picture of the two contracts, the one Junior signed at 16 and the contract I signed at 16. I should put that up one day," he added.