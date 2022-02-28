Peter Andre's jaw-dropping birthday surprise from his children and wife Emily is fit for a royal The 49-year-old star was treated to a seven-course meal

Celebrations are in order for Peter Andre, who marked his 49th birthday on Sunday with wife Emily Andre and his children Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Theo, eight and Amelia, five.

The Australian star was treated to an epic birthday present from Emily and his two eldest children, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. Taking to Instagram to share the special occasion, Peter revealed he had been surprised with an epic seven-course meal cooked in his home by private celebrity chef Nisha Parmar - and wait until you see the menu.

Photos posted to Emily's social media also show the Andres' home transformed into a beautiful candlelit haven, including a tablescape by The Clicc laden with fresh foliage, linen napkins and printed menus.

The Mysterious Girl singer shared several snaps of his birthday meal with his 1.8million followers, revealing everything from bao buns to ice lollies served in glass baubles, seared fish fillet and panna cotta-style dessert. Looks delicious!

The Andres' home was transformed for Peter's birthday surprise

"How mysterious is this!! Cooking a birthday meal for the wonderful @peterandre," Nish penned on Instagram.

"Thank you @dr_emily_official for helping to organise! The most beautiful family inside and out, so kind and down to earth. Loved every minute with them - true foodies!"

Peter was treated to a decadent seven-course meal for his birthday

Prior to his evening of indulgence, Peter told fans he's feeling "pretty good for an old fella," filming himself shirtless after getting his sweat on during a workout.

"Okay so I'm 49 today, and I always like to do one of these gym kind of videos on my birthday because it encourages me to keep going and show that age ain't nothing but a number," Peter said.

"You know they say it gets harder as you get older, I don't think it does… I just think if you eat the foods you want to eat, and you just train and exercise - it makes you feel good!"

