Peter Andre reveals weight loss secret in heartfelt new post The singer opened up about what helped him

Singer Peter Andre revealed the approach that helped him to lose weight in a new message posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The star uploaded a photo alongside his friend and business partner Ben Smith, which showed Peter holding a packet of crisps in one hand and a banana and a yoghurt in the other.

Peter and Ben launched healthy eating app It's Fine last month, to great excitement from the dad-of-four's fans.

Alongside his new photo, the slimline Aussie shared some more about the pair's approach – and how he used it to lose weight.

In the caption, Peter wrote: "Guys check out the #itsfine app account over @say_itsfine this week it’s all about myth busting going 'off plan' on a diet.

"What I have learnt is that food is health and enjoyment right, we all love food. But the types of food you eat are not what will get you achieving your goals, it’s how much of it you’re eating."

He went on: "The moment you tell yourself you’re going 'off plan' then it’s game over and, in the past, I have thought this way. All that happened guys was that you decided to eat something that you enjoy and get pleasure from, but that restrictive diet told you it was wrong."

Peter shared his approach to losing weight with fans

Peter reflected on his own weight loss challenges, writing: "On so many occasions I had thought ditching the yoghurt and fruit for like a bag of crisps was a big problem but the reality was there was no problem at all. I had just chosen to have something different and the calories more often than not we pretty much the same!"

He finished by adding: "So the next time you feel rubbish because you had eaten something that wasn’t planned just realise that #itsfine."

Some of the star's fans responded with heart and clapping emojis while another simply wrote: "Well said Pete."

