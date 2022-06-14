Peter Andre prioritises time with wife Emily with sweet 'day date' photo The couple have been married since 2015

Peter Andre and his wife Emily will soon be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, but ahead of the celebration, the couple enjoyed some alone time together.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, the singer shared a sweet, sun-soaked selfie of the couple during a rare "day date". He simply captioned the snap: "Date day [heart emoji] @dr_emily_official."

WATCH: Peter Andre shares happy update following shock theft

Fans of the couple were quick to comment, with many adding several heart emojis. "What a beautiful photo of you both," remarked one, while another added: "Gorgeous couple, lovely family."

A third post read: "Such a beautiful couple, thank you for sharing and I hope you’ve had a lovely date." A fourth person said: "Hope your date day was as beautiful as you two."

It's been an unusual few weeks for Peter and his wife Emily after the TV star's name came up in Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's libel trial last month. Just days later, Peter's car got broken into whilst he was performing in West End show, Grease.

Peter uploaded this sweet selfie with wife Emily on Monday

But the next day, he had a surprising update for his followers. In a short video, Peter revealed that he had been reunited with some of his stolen belongings – and explained the reason why.

The clip showed Peter introducing a man called George as he admitted: "My faith has been restored in humanity." "George found some of my things scattered all over the floor," the father-of-four continues, explaining that George had located his wallet and used the contact details inside to get in touch.

He added: "I'm so grateful, I'm literally so so grateful." Writing in the caption, he added: "Plse believe that People like George do exist in this world. Thank you, thank you. For all the bad in the world there is a lot of good. We have arranged to meet next week and thank him properly."

